It’s time to winterize your home to protect Idaho wildlife

As the temperature dips, it’s important you prepare your home for potential wildlife encounters.
It’s time to winterize your home to protect Idaho wildlife
It’s time to winterize your home to protect Idaho wildlife(KMVT-NEWS)
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 2:52 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Many neighborhoods in southern Idaho are in areas considered to be a part of the wildlife winter range.

And as the temperature dips, it’s important you prepare your home for potential wildlife encounters.

Idaho Fish and Game is urging the public to take a few extra steps to ensure homes in the valley are not enticing to, or dangerous for, wildlife. First, not feeding animals. Whether intentionally or not, it’s vital to keeping them out of residential areas. Then, making sure household hazards like hammocks and Christmas lights are out of reach, as deer and elk can get entangled in low-hanging household items.

“It can also increase the public safety hazard. Animals that are trapped, or feel trapped, can be more aggressive, they can get out in the middle of the road, they’re just not very mobile or aware of their surroundings because they’re distracted. So, it also becomes a public safety issue as well,” said Sierra Robatcek, a Wildlife Biologist.

Also, it was announced Wednesday that seasonal road closures will go into effect on Thursday on all districts of the Sawtooth National Forest through the end of April.

For a list of closures, Click Here.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twin Falls man charged with Felony Aggravated Battery on infant child
Twin Falls man charged with Felony Aggravated Battery on infant child
Demolition of Radio Rondevoo unveils a lost part of Twin Falls history
Demolition of Radio Rondevoo unveils a lost part of Twin Falls history
The Freidemans lost everything in a house fire on Wednesday.
Malta couple loses everything in house fire
Christmas in the Nighttime Sky set for Friday night in Twin Falls
Christmas in the Nighttime Sky set for Friday night in Twin Falls
Ethan Chapin, 20; Xana Kernodle, 20; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; ; and Madison Mogen, 21were found...
Local police say 2 other stabbings, Idaho killings unrelated

Latest News

Forecasts are starting to roll out from the Sawtooth Avalanche Center
Daily Forecasts are starting to roll-out from the Sawtooth Avalanche Center
Chobani to host 8th Annual Holiday Giveaway at CSI on Saturday
Chobani to host 8th Annual Holiday Giveaway at CSI on Saturday
Behind the Business: Wyakin Foundation
Behind the Business: Wyakin Foundation
CSI holds candlelight vigil for slain U of I students
CSI holds candlelight vigil for slain U of I students