It’s time to winterize your home to protect Idaho wildlife

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Many neighborhoods in southern Idaho are in areas considered to be a part of the wildlife winter range.

And as the temperature dips, it’s important you prepare your home for potential wildlife encounters.

Idaho Fish and Game is urging the public to take a few extra steps to ensure homes in the valley are not enticing to, or dangerous for, wildlife. First, not feeding animals. Whether intentionally or not, it’s vital to keeping them out of residential areas. Then, making sure household hazards like hammocks and Christmas lights are out of reach, as deer and elk can get entangled in low-hanging household items.

“It can also increase the public safety hazard. Animals that are trapped, or feel trapped, can be more aggressive, they can get out in the middle of the road, they’re just not very mobile or aware of their surroundings because they’re distracted. So, it also becomes a public safety issue as well,” said Sierra Robatcek, a Wildlife Biologist.

Also, it was announced Wednesday that seasonal road closures will go into effect on Thursday on all districts of the Sawtooth National Forest through the end of April.

