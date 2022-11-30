Twin Falls receives results from the 2022 National Citizen Survey

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT). The City of Twin Falls is reviewing the results of the 20220 National Citizen Survey. Based on the results city officials have cause for optimism, and things they need to work on to improve the quality of life for residents.

Some of the general themes from the results mirrored those of national trends. Twin Falls residents who participated in the survey said they are optimistic about the progress of the Twin Falls economy but are concerned about the increased cost of living in the area. Additionally, participants expressed their overall confidence in government at all levels is low.

“It really is combating the national narrative that is the overall distrust in government,” said Assistant to the City Manager Mandi Thompson. “Being available to our citizens, and being open to the feedback we receive, and absolutely continuing being out in the community, asking questions, engaging with our citizens any way that we can.”

Thompson said 2,800 households were selected to participate in the survey, but only 18 percent of the surveys were completed. A decrease from previous surveys where the average response rate was 30 percent. Thompson attributes this to more surveys being sent out in 2022.

General themes that were demonstrated in the survey include:

While residents are optimistic about economic progress in Twin Falls, the overall confidence in the economy is wavering due to the continued increase in the cost of living that is not commensurate to income.

Mobility and walkability are seeing some improvement, which suggests the Council’s focus on sidewalk construction and repair is beginning to have an impact. However, lack of public transportation and safe bike routes both score well below national benchmarks and below previous surveys.

Quality of park facilities and access both saw a large improvement (66% to 76%), but responses reflect a lack of a community recreation facility.

Residents’ sense of civic/community pride and connection and engagement with their community both saw an increase of fifteen percent since 2020, receiving positive ratings from 62% and 54% of residents, respectively.

67% of respondents rate the overall feeling of safety in Twin Falls as Good or Excellent, with specific aspects of safety scoring even higher.

Overall, confidence in government at all levels is low, including local government. It is unclear if this is directly tied to the work Twin Falls is doing, or if the city is being associated with other levels of the government.

