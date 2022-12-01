Amber Alert issued in Texas for 7-year-old girl

An Amber Alert was issued for Athena Strand, a 7-year-old from Paradise, Texas.
An Amber Alert was issued for Athena Strand, a 7-year-old from Paradise, Texas.
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 1:40 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued Thursday in Texas for a missing 7-year-old girl.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said Athena Strand had last been seen at 5:45 p.m. local time Wednesday in the 200 block of County Road 3573 in the town of Paradise. She is described as 4 feet tall and 65 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a gray longsleeve shirt with white flowers, blue jeans with white flowers on the pockets and brown boots. She has pierced ears but no earrings and two red birthmarks on her lower back.

Anyone with information can contact the Wise County Sheriff’s Office at 940-627-5971 or call 911.

