Creating Unique Cards and Gifts for the Holiday Season

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With the holiday season in full swing, families may be looking for fun craft projects to have some holiday fun without leaving the house.

Craft host Jaclyn Friedlander has ways to create your own holiday cards as well as fun crafts for the whole family.

She tells KMVT that giving homemade cards gives a personal touch. She also says using empty wine bottles as crafts is a great way to recycle the bottles and it can provide a unique way for kids to show off their creativity.

It also creates an opportunity for the family to spend quality time together.

“So this is a really fun way to get away from the traditional holiday things and get new traditions made. Because everyone can participate, you can show the kids how to do it, or you can help them do it depending on their age range,” said Friedlander. “You can also do it as a family, sort of pumpkin carving style where everybody sits down and does the craft together and it gets everybody involved. And if you add hot chocolate to it, that just makes it, even more, holiday special.”

Video on how to create reindeer wine bottle lamps can be found on Friedlander’s YouTube page as well as how to create custom holiday cards.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.