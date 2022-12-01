As a freshman, Loveland a big piece of No. 2 Michigan

The Gooding native has six receptions for 135 yards over the past three weeks
The Gooding native has six receptions for 135 yards over the past three weeks
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 11:12 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANN ARBOR, Michigan (KMVT/KSVT) — Former Gooding tight end Colston Loveland is making his presence felt during his first year in Ann Arbor.

The true freshman has played in all 12 Michigan games this season and has hauled in 11 passes for 174 yards. None were bigger than a 45-yard touchdown grab (his first collegiate score) in last week’s win at Ohio State.

In an interview with KMVT, Loveland talked through his go-ahead touchdown catch.

“I kind of just went through, kind of just a little corner and up deal and kind of ran into the other receivers, Cornelius (Johnson) and I kind of ran into each other, then DB (defensive back) jumped outside, wide open lane, and I was like ‘alright,’ turn around ball in the air and next thing you know all my teammates are coming to celebrate and it was awesome,” Loveland said.

In the past three weeks, Loveland is featured more in the passing game, with six catches for 135 yards and a score.

Expect Loveland to continue to be a factor for this Michigan team, as they approach the Big Ten Championship game Saturday.

But the glory for Colston, isn’t about offensive output, it’s about the College Football Playoff.

“That’s what I wanted, and that’s what everybody here wanted, and that’s one of the reasons I came to Michigan, because everyone was set on that, doing that again, back-to-back, and then going even further this time,” Loveland said.

No. 2 Michigan plays Purdue Saturday in the Big Ten Championship at 6 p.m. on FOX.

