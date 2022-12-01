Fruitland Police give update in connection to the disappearance of Michael Vaughan

FRUITLAND, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — There are new updates in the case of Michael Vaughan, the missing boy from Fruitland.

At a press conference, on Thursday, it was revealed that investigators strongly believe that, based on the evidence, Michael was abducted and is deceased, and that his remains were buried and later moved from the property.

As of today, the whereabouts of his remains are unknown. However, the investigation is active, fluid, and ongoing.

Also, Fruitland Police Chief JD Huff revealed the identity of four people who his department believes have information on Michael’s disappearance.

That includes Sarah Wondra and her husband Stacey, the residents of the home where police executed a search warrant last month.Both of them are currently in custody.

Chief Huff also says Brandon Shurtliff of Kuna and Adrian Lucienne of Toledo, Ohio, were staying with the Wondras at the time of Michael’s disappearance... And may have information.

Police believe Shurtliff is currently in North Dakota, and Lucienne may be in Toledo, or California.

Chief Huff encouraged both men to contact the Fruitland police immediately.

“When we finally reach the conclusion of this investigation, and I can assure you that we will, all of those who have knowledge of Michael’s disappearance and have failed to report or hindered our investigation, will be pursued. There’s a moment in time to do the right thing, and bring your information forward and cooperate, and that moment in time is now,” said Chief Huff.

Chief Huff says the Fruitland police will be deploying Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) in the yard of the Wondras’ neighbors on Friday, in hopes of finding more evidence.

