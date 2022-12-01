Mountain Lion sightings in the Wood River Valley has officials urging caution when outdoors

BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Southern Idaho’s close connection with wildlife has many benefits. But as animals make their seasonal move toward winter range, some of the drawbacks become apparent.

Deer and Elk are in the process of transitioning to lower-level elevations, and with them come their predators. Idaho Fish and Game have begun to respond to calls. Mostly in the Wood River Valley about mountain lion sightings. They are urging residents to take some simple precautions to keep their property clear.

“Not feed deer and elk because the lions are coming down because their prey items are down, don’t encourage them to be in your yard, make sure your small livestock is contained at night and keep your dogs on a leash,” said Regional Wildlife Biologist, Sierra Robatcek.

She added it is important to remain vigilant when recreating in places wildlife frequent.

Make sure to keep focused on your surroundings and avoid headphones or other items that could distract you when outdoors.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.