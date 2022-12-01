Non-Resident Elk and Deer tags go up for sale in Idaho

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It was a busy morning at the Fish and Game office in Jerome, as hunters waited in line for non-resident elk and deer tags.

People from other states, such as California, Nevada, Utah, and Washington... to name a few, showed up in droves to purchase a hunting license and an elk or deer tag.

This was for non-residents only and it is for the fall of 2023′s hunt.

A few years ago, the commission decided to limit the number of tags per unit, or zone, that were sold to non-residents to help eliminate congestion.

Which means now, when non-residents go to buy a tag, they must pick their zone, or unit, for next year’s hunt, causing specific zones and units to sell out much quicker for the non-residents.

Terry Thompson says those who come to Idaho to hunt are a boost to the area’s economy.

“Three is a lot of benefits to the nonresident coming up here, they support local businesses, they buy their food, their gas, their lodging… So, the economic impacts of non-residents to Idahoans is great,” said Thompson. “And like I say, they like to come up just because of our great resources, and to hunt and fish with family.”

In total, they have 12,815 elk tags and 15,500 deer tags for non-residents. Thompson says most of them were bought today (Thursday).

A non-resident hunting license costs $185 dollars, a non-resident deer tag is $351.75 a non-resident elk tag is $651.75.

