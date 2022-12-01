Orton Botanical Garden offers “Christmas in the Garden” light display

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Christmas lights at Orton Botanical Gardens in Twin Falls are shining bright, just in time for the holiday season.

They originally started with a few lights, but people liked them so much they ended up lighting up the entire garden.

As of today, they have a total of 200,000-250,000 lights and it takes them approximately two months to put them up.

Initially, it was the President of Botanical Gardens, Lamar Orton’s idea. Orton says up to 1000 people show up in a night.

“There a lot of other light displays have shut down over the last couple of years, and it just seems like there’s a lot of interest. So, some nights - we have as we get closer to Christmas - we’ll have a thousand people come in one night… So it can get so there’s a lot of interest and it’s not just in Twin Falls, we get people from the surrounding communities too,” said Orton.

The lights are on display the day after Thanksgiving until the end of December.

Orton says he doesn’t turn anybody away and the suggested donation is $5 a person, and $15 for a family.

For more information on the Orton Botanical Gardens, Click Here.

