PSI donates $10,000 to local elementary schools for new books

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Students in Kimberly are benefiting from the generosity of a local company.

PSI Environmental Systems presented Kimberly and Stricker Elementary Schools with a check for a total of $10,000.

Part of the funds helped every student purchase a book from the recent book fair and the rest is going to the schools’ respective libraries. This is one of the ways the company gives back to its customers.

“It makes us feel really good. They’re one of our customers, so we want to show appreciation. Plus, one of our employee’s wives who volunteers here, it was her passion and she brought it up to our CEO and he said, sure we’ll do it, so,” said Lin Gowan, PSI Commercial Sales Manager.

Kimberly Elementary enrollment is 443, while 459 students attend Stricker.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.