Railroad companies hoping to avoid a strike over sick-leave rule

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Congress is working to pass legislation that would avoid a railroad strike, scheduled for Friday, December 9th.

Rail Unions are seeking improved paid sick leave rules, which they believe railroad companies can afford.

“And the railroad companies, by the way, have made extraordinary amounts of money, they’ve made tens of billions of dollars in the last nine months, and that much has all gone to the shareholders, the owners of rail companies,” said Morris Pearl - Chair of Patriotic Millionaires.

Currently, rail workers are not allowed paid sick leave, meaning vacation pay must be used to take any day off.

Negotiations came to an impasse when shareholders refused to budge on this critical issue.

“And they’re trying to do it by imposing these rules on these workers that, frankly, most Americans would not accept,” said Pearl.

Without an agreement, employees of major rail companies would strike, something experts say would cost the American economy $2 billion each day as well as further strain supply of basic goods.

“We look at consumer goods right now, just prior to Christmas time. All of a sudden, you now may see a shortage on the shelves,” said Mike Pohanka – Former CSI Econ Professor.

On Wednesday, the House voted to pass an agreement that included increasing allotted paid sick leave to 7 days, a change to previous negotiations.

“I think it’s an improvement, I’m happier than I was. I’m happy that they’re not just capitulating and saying, ‘here’s the deal, take it or... in fact just take it,” said Pearl.

The change is still below the 15 days rail unions were seeking... and there is some concern government intervention may dampen future talks.

“No one wants the heavy hand of the government telling them what to do and when the government comes in and tells them what to do, it leaves a bitter taste in the mouth for the next time,” added Pohanka.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.