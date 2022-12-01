UPDATE: Infant child has passed away days after Twin Falls man was charged with Aggravated Battery

No word yet if any additional charges have been filed. Penners next court appearance has been set for December 9th.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 3:50 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As we reported earlier this week - on Friday, November 25th, Twin Falls Police were dispatched to 507 Addison Avenue West, apartment #6 for a report of a two-month-old boy having difficulty breathing and bleeding from his nose.

According to court records, the boy was transported to St. Luke’s Magic Valley where a doctor informed law enforcement the child suffered significant head trauma, including a brain bleed.

The child was then air-lifted to Saint Luke’s Boise.

The child has since died.

Logan Daniel Penner of Twin Falls was charged at the time with felony aggravated battery in connection with the incident.

Penner was arraigned on Monday; his bond was set at $250,000. No word yet if any additional charges have been filed.

His next court appearance has been set for December 9th.

