Widespread outage shuts down 988 mental health hotline

The digits for the nation's new 988 hotline, intended for those experiencing a mental crisis,...
The digits for the nation's new 988 hotline, intended for those experiencing a mental crisis, appear on the screen of a phone.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 2:06 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s new 988 hotline, intended to help anyone experiencing a mental health emergency, has been out of service for several hours Thursday.

Those trying to reach the line for help with suicide, depression or other mental health crises are greeted with a message that says the line is “experiencing a service outage.”

People can still reach a mental health counselor through the lifeline by texting “988″ or opening a chat at 988lifeline.org.

The Department of Health and Human Services, which oversaw the launch of the three-digit lifeline earlier this year, is in communication with the contractor that supports the line, HHS spokeswoman Sarah Lovenheim said in a tweet Thursday.

“We’ve taken immediate action to ensure alternative 988 channels are available to the public,” Lovenheim tweeted. The outage had been ongoing for several hours Thursday, she said.

Veterans who are looking to reach the helpline can call the Veterans Crisis Line directly at 877-267-6030. The outage is also affecting the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s Disaster Distress Helpline.

The 988 helpline, launched in July, is a national helpline staffed with mental health counselors around the country that’s designed to be as easy to remember as the emergency line, 911.

Intrado, the telecommunications provider for the service, could not immediately be reached for comment. In a statement on its website, the company said it is “experiencing an incident that is impacting production across numerous systems” and is “working diligently to restore service.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twin Falls man charged with Felony Aggravated Battery on infant child
Twin Falls man charged with Felony Aggravated Battery on infant child
The Freidemans lost everything in a house fire on Wednesday.
Malta couple loses everything in house fire
Christmas in the Nighttime Sky set for Friday night in Twin Falls
Christmas in the Nighttime Sky set for Friday night in Twin Falls
Ethan Chapin, 20; Xana Kernodle, 20; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; ; and Madison Mogen, 21were found...
Local police say 2 other stabbings, Idaho killings unrelated
Demolition of Radio Rondevoo unveils a lost part of Twin Falls history
Demolition of Radio Rondevoo unveils a lost part of Twin Falls history

Latest News

FILE - In this combination of photos, Republican Kari Lake, left, appears before a PBS...
Arizona judge orders county to immediately certify election
Police in Atlanta say Damian Alexander Parms, a former NFL player, is accused of stealing a...
Former NFL player arrested for stealing charging cord from bag at airport
FILE - The students, between 13 and 14 years old, were in mild to moderate distress, according...
10 Los Angeles students appear to OD on cannabis edibles
PSI donates $10,000 to local elementary schools for new books
PSI donates $10,000 to local elementary schools for new books
FILE - Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz...
Weinstein lawyer in closing: ‘Tears do not make truth’