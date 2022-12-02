52 weeks of Preparedness: how to help volunteer

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It’s the giving season, and while many people will have a very merry Christmas this year, not everyone will be as fortunate.

To help give back officials recommend volunteering at any agency to help give back. Whether it’s the Red Cross, Salvation Army, or a local food pantry, the need is large. With it being the holiday season, chances are you will find an event a local agency is putting on.

“It’s critical that we still help support individuals by giving them rides, delivering meals, to those that are homebound,” said Twin Falls Emergency Management Agency Coordinator Jackie Frey. “Through our senior centers, we have Interlink Volunteer Caregivers, we have Link and so many other agencies in our community.”

The E.M.A. recommends volunteering to be a part of a critical incident response team, such as working in disaster relief, from events such as wildfires or hurricanes.

