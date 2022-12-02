After waiting his turn, CSI’s Armotrading stepping up for the No. 5 Golden Eagles

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After only starting to play competitive basketball four years ago, Joel Armotrading is making an impact for the College of Southern Idaho men’s basketball team.

Growing up just outside of London, Armotrading didn’t start playing basketball outside of the playground until he was 16.

“I used to play soccer, for like seven years back in England and eventually I got a little too tall for soccer, like everyone’s way faster than me, so, you know, I dropped that and I just started playing basketball just in the playground in break and lunchtime at school,” Armotrading said.

After urging from his mom, Armotrading started playing competitively at the age of 16. A bit later, basketball brought him over to the United States and CSI out of all places.

“I thought I’d come over here, and it would be easy, just like in England, where I was playing it wasn’t very competitive, so I could just run down the court, go right hand, and dunk, so it thought it was gonna be the same thing when I came over here, but no, it’s difficult,” Armotrading said.

During Joel’s first two seasons in Twin Falls, he didn’t play a bunch. This season though, he’s stepped up. Armotrading has started all 11 games and is using his 6-foot-9 frame and more than 7-foot wingspan to control the paint on the defensive end.

“When I tell division one coaches about him that ask about him, I say his growth has been as good as any player I have coached over two years, two-and-a-half years,” said CSI Associate Head Coach Ryan Lundgren. “That’s just a testament to him, it’s no magic formula, it’s him getting in the gym every single morning working on his game, working hard in the weight room.”

Armotrading is averaging 6.7 points, 9.4 rebounds, and nearly three blocks a contest. The redshirt sophomore had eight blocks in a game against Odessa earlier this season.

“In the past, I was kind of scared to make mistakes, but I feel like I have a little bit more freedom this year, and I know my role for the team, block shots, get rebounds, putback dunks, so yeah, I’ve been enjoying it,” said Armotrading.

Joel’s time at CSI will end after this season, and while he doesn’t know where he’ll play next, he hopes it’s Division I.

“We’re really proud of him, he’s had a great year so far, and we know that he hasn’t reached his peak yet, he’s going to have a lot more great moments here and then wherever he goes after here,” said Lundgren.

