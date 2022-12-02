Airport and SkyWest asking for city and county approval for new contract

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Magic Valley Regional Airport and SkyWest Airlines are up for a new contract for 2023.

There are some pros and cons to the new contract with SkyWest airlines.

For one, the revenue agreement on the 2022 contract has been cut in half, looking to guarantee $200,000 of revenue, as opposed to the previous $400,000 to subsidize losses on the previous contract.

On the other hand, Twin Falls loses the afternoon flight, which was recently obtained in November, meaning the airport would return to just one flight a day.

“They have a lot of constraints on their pilot groups and it’s just getting worse lately so we’ll start off the year with one daily flight to Salt Lake City on the Delta connection,” said airport manager Bill Carberry. “That flight is planned to leave in the morning, and return in the evening, but the contract is still pending approval.

The decision of whether or not to move forward with the contract will come Monday during a Twin Falls City-County joint meeting at City Hall, featuring an air service presentation, a Q&A session, and time for public input.

If the contract isn’t approved, things could get bad very quickly for the Magic Valley Regional Airport.

“The airline would start to prepare to exit the market, and that would have severe economic impacts on our valley,” Carberry said. “We would also lose a lot of F.A.A. funding that we get for capital improvements.”

That meeting will be held on Monday at 5 p.m. at City Hall. KMVT will be there to provide continuing coverage on what looks to be some big decisions to be made.

