Canyon Ridge girls go to Twin Falls and beat the Bruins; prep basketball roundup
The Riverhawks are 4-2 on the season
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 9:23 AM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Canyon Ridge girls basketball team went on the road and beat their crosstown rival Twin Falls Thursday night.
Canyon Ridge 49, Twin Falls 37
OTHER GIRLS SCORES
Filer 57, Buhl 45
Lighthouse Christian 44, Richfield 41
Kimberly 60, Gooding 35
BOYS SCORES
Richfield 58, Lighthouse Christian 50
