Canyon Ridge girls go to Twin Falls and beat the Bruins; prep basketball roundup

The Riverhawks are 4-2 on the season
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 9:23 AM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Canyon Ridge girls basketball team went on the road and beat their crosstown rival Twin Falls Thursday night.

Canyon Ridge 49, Twin Falls 37

OTHER GIRLS SCORES

Filer 57, Buhl 45

Lighthouse Christian 44, Richfield 41

Kimberly 60, Gooding 35

BOYS SCORES

Richfield 58, Lighthouse Christian 50

