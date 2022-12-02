Espitia, Cynthia “Cindy”

November 28, 2022, age 61
By Gilda Duarte
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 3:36 PM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GOODING—Cynthia “Cindy” Espitia, 61, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022 at her home in Gooding.

Cynthia Hendley was born on July 11, 1961 in Farmington, New Mexico, the daughter of Billy and Ima Hendley.  She was raised and educated in Huntington Beach California and attended Wintersburg High School.

Cindy married Larry Espitia in Huntington Beach, California.

She is survived by: her husband of 34 years – Larry Espitia of Gooding; two sons – Justin (Elizabeth) Hendley of Gooding and Larry Vargas of St. Paul, Minnesota; one daughter – Danielle (John Woodruff) Espitia of Gooding; and five grandchildren – Anthony Vargas, Kaya Hendley, Kenyon Hendley, Armina Vargas and Amayah Woodruff.

Cindy was preceded in death by: her father – Billy, her mother – Ima; brothers – Cameron and Terry Hendley; and a niece – Shannon Gazafy.

The family will have a celebration of life for Cindy on a later date.

Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com

