Evidence mounting for Michael Vaughan suspects

By Nicholas Snider
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 3:31 PM MST
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The search for Michael Vaughan’s remains continues today after police came up empty at the home of 2 suspects in the case.

Detectives today performed a consensual excavation of a neighbor’s backyard in hopes of finding Vaughan’s remains, which detectives say were moved to another location after being buried in Sarah and Stacey Wondra’s backyard. They say there is mounting evidence that there were human remains in this location at one point.

“Mountain state’s detection dogs deployed two certified human remains detection dogs on the property,” said Fruitland Police Chief J.D. Huff. “All of them alerting to the presence of human remains.” They also say ground radar has also pointed to numerous anomalies within the dirt in the backyard.

