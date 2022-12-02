Intermountain Gas submits request to increase Idaho prices

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Gas customers in Southern Idaho could soon be seeing a slight increase in cost on their gas bill from Intermountain Gas.

The company has submitted a request to the Idaho Public Utilities Commission to increase costs by 4.4% for residential customers and 1.5% for commercial customers.

The increase would need to be approved by the commission, which has seven months to submit a response.

Intermountain Gas says the rare increase request is not due to natural gas cost increases, but rather infrastructure investments.

“We go back prior to this case, we had not filed an increase since 1985,” said Intermountain Gas’s Mark Hansen. So, with our 2016 filing and the filing we made yesterday, those are the two filings we’ve had in 37-year history.”

While the Public Utilities Commission considers the increase, customers can submit comments through its website using case number INT-G-22-07.

