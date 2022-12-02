Parish, Ruby Dorene

BURLEY—Ruby Dorene Parish, an 89-year-old resident of Burley, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Mini-Cassia Care Center in Burley, surrounded by her loved ones, after a long battle of cancer.

Ruby was born November 23, 1933, in Sublett, Idaho, the daughter of Ephraim Martin and Madia Matilda Haskell Nelson. She was born in her family’s home with the assistance of a midwife. She was the youngest of eight children; four boys and four girls.

Ruby married Reed Andersen on December 4, 1953. During this marriage three sons were born, Randall, Rodney and Ricky. Reed and Ruby divorced in 1973. Ruby and the boys then moved to Burley, so they could be closer to family.

In 1975, Ruby married Oel Parish. They were only married a few short years.

In 1977, Ruby was diagnosed with a brain tumor. She had several tumors and surgeries over the years. Even through all of her trials, she never complained. Ruby was very positive and always saw the best in things and people.

Ruby was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and always had a very strong testimony. She went through the temple a year after her first brain surgery.

Ruby wrote poems and kept diaries. She often wrote poems inside greeting cards that she mailed to her loved ones. She never forgot a birthday!

Ruby was preceded in death by her mother and father, Madia and Ephraim; her brothers, Calvin, Len, Grant, and Devon; and two sisters, Rosa and Margaret.

Survivors include her three sons, Randall of Burley, Rodney of Pocatello, and Ricky of Heyburn; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank Mini-Cassia Care Center for the amazing hospitality and love they showed Ruby!

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, December 9, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Burley West Stake Center, located at 2420 Parke Ave., in Burley, where family and friends will be received from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley.

A webcast of the funeral service will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

