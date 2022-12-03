Annual St. Nicholas festival to take place Saturday in Kimberly

(wwny)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 9:47 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Kimberly Business Association and the Kimberly School District is teaming up to hold it’s 16th annual St. Nicholas festival Saturday night.

What began as a small event at Windsor’s Nursery, has now transformed into a community event with hundreds of people attending.

The event is Saturday night from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the LA Thomas Gym, The Round Building, and the Rise Charter School buildings.

Center Street in Kimberly will be closed for the duration of the event which ends with fireworks and a visit from Santa.

The festival of trees also raises money for two local organization.

“This is part of the tree festival, all of the funds that we raise from this will go to two organizations, one is Love Yourself Foundation, and the other is East End Providers,” said Cassandra Searby, the district clerk.

There will also be local vendors at the event as well, selling crafts and food.

