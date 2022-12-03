Boise State looks for fifth Mountain West Championship Saturday against familiar opponent

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Boise State goes for their first conference championship since 2019 Saturday.

In 2019, Boise State beat Hawaii on the blue turf. This year, Fresno State comes to town for the Mountain West championship game.

It’s the fourth time the two school will meet in Boise for the conference championship.

“A lot of people don’t get to play in these games, they can spend a long career working to be in games like this, and to get to play it at home, in front of Bronco Nation right here in the Treasure Valley, in our state and all that, that is a big deal,” said Boise State Head Coach Andy Avalos.

Boise State has won four Mountain West championships in program history. That number is tied for most since the conference’s inception in 1999.

The Broncos (9-3) are a perfect 8-0 in conference play, while Fresno State’s (8-4) only loss in Mountain West play was at Albertsons Stadium back in October.

This time though, Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener is healthy. In five games since coming back from injury Haener has thrown for 13 touchdowns and just two interceptions. The Bulldogs have won all five games.

“Jake’s one of the best quarterback’s in the nation, I mean, his numbers, his efficiency, his production shows that,” said Avalos. “We’ve got to make sure that we’re very diligent with what we’re doing and how we’re doing it and how we’re executing our techniques.

Since that Boise State 40-20 win a couple of months ago, Taylen Green’s play has also improved.

In all six games since, Green has thrown for over 200 yards, tossing ten touchdowns and just one interception.

The game will air on Fox at 2 p.m. Saturday. Boise State is currently a three-point favorite, according to Caesars Sportsbook.

