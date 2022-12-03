Fit and Well Idaho: Stress over the holiday season

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — While this time of year is often known as the happiest time of year, it can also be one of the most stressful, and that is the topic of this week’s Fit and Well Idaho Report.

Between buying presents, finding time for your favorite holiday traditions, and trying to spend time with your family and friends, it can be a stressful time of year for many people.

Dr. Merritt with St. Luke’s says there are a few things you can do to help relieve that stress.

First, remember the reason for the season, and to try to remain present in the moment.

Also, it’s okay to limit yourself to what you can handle, you don’t have to go to every holiday party if it’s overwhelming for you.

“Sometimes you also need to take some time for self care, that is very important, and self care looks different for every person, it may be taking a drive, sipping some hot cocoa and listening to your favorite music, maybe it is getting a massage, getting a pedicure, a manicure,” said Devin Merritt, a psychologist.

He says it may be helpful to make a list of what is important to you during this time of year, and not being bogged down what the commercialization of the holiday.

