Realty professionals holding free housing market class

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As the housing market is constantly changing, a few local realty professionals are hosting an informational class for people to learn what the current trends are.

Right now, the housing market in this area is transitioning into a buyer’s market, whereas in the past 3 years it has been a seller’s market.

Now, people are able to ask for closing costs and more when buying a house, and there is more inventory available, as well as programs for first time home buyers.

During the informational session, which is free, all of the latest trends will be discussed about the housing market in this area.

“It’s very important in today’s market, that clients have accurate information on sales that are occurring right here in Magic Valley,” said Suzy Young with Silver Creek Realty Group. “We have so many sources of information in the world we live in, we get it from social media, we get it from our family, but it’s really important for people to work with real estate professionals that have data that is accurate.”

It will take place on Tuesday night from 6 to 8 p.m. at 450 Falls Avenue. It is free to attend, and there is no registration required.

