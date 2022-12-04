Boise State struggles to finish off drives, falls to Fresno State in Mountain West championship

Fresno State capitalized on Boise State’s mistakes
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 10:05 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Boise State football team didn’t get it done in the Mountain West Championship game Saturday, falling to Fresno State.

Fresno State 28, Boise State 16

Boise State outgained Fresno State, but the Bulldogs forced the Broncos into field goals instead of touchdowns en route to a convincing championship win.

Boise State (9-4) still has a bowl game to play. Their game and opponent will be announced Sunday.

