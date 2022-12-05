13-year-old dies after car crashes in police pursuit

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 15-year-old driver was speeding with a 13-year-old passenger...
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 15-year-old driver was speeding with a 13-year-old passenger in the car when she lost control during a police pursuit. The 13-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene with head injuries.(Gray News)
By Cheyenne Cole and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 9:52 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAYRE, Okla. (KSWO) - A 13-year-old girl is dead after a police pursuit with a speeding car driven by a 15-year-old, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The OHP says a 15-year-old girl was speeding westbound on OK-152 around 3 a.m. Sunday in Sayre. She had a 13-year-old passenger in the car. Officers with the Cordell and Sayre Police Departments pursued the two girls, KSWO reports.

The driver lost control of the SUV, and it left the road, hitting a building.

The 13-year-old was pinned in the vehicle for 30 minutes before the Sayre Fire Department freed her. She was pronounced dead at the scene with head injuries.

The driver went to Great Plains Regional Medical Center in Elk City in good condition.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KSWO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twin Falls man charged with Felony Aggravated Battery on infant child
Twin Falls man charged with Felony Aggravated Battery on infant child
UPDATE: Infant child has passed away days after Twin Falls man was charged with Aggravated...
UPDATE: Infant child has passed away days after Twin Falls man was charged with Aggravated Battery
Chobani to host 8th Annual Holiday Giveaway at CSI on Saturday
Chobani to host 8th Annual Holiday Giveaway at CSI on Saturday
Fruitland Police give update in connection to the disappearance of Michael Vaughan
Fruitland Police give update in connection to the disappearance of Michael Vaughan
Michael Vaughan Missing
Evidence mounting for Michael Vaughan suspects

Latest News

Ukraine's foreign minister predicts major new strikes on energy system
Search efforts for a potentially missing male pilot or passenger continued after the wreckage...
Juvenile’s body found in plane wreckage in Gulf of Mexico
Two power substations in a North Carolina county were damaged by gunfire in what is being...
NC residents deal with power outage after substations damaged by gunfire
2022 Kennedy Center Honoree George Clooney, bottom third from right, reacts as he is given a...
Knight, Clooney, Grant feted at Kennedy Center Honors