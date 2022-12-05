Annual Stuff the Bus receives donated toys for families in need

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Over the weekend, community members in the Magic Valley came together to help provide some holiday cheer for those in need.

On Saturday, the annual Stuff the Bus event took place in the Twin Falls Walmart parking lot with three buses getting filled with toys to be donated to Salvation Army and Valley House.

Joey Bravo... who coordinated the event says he is trying to provide the support he felt as a child.

“I grew up with nothing, I grew up with nothing,” Bravo said. “I grew up not having a bed until I was like ten, you know. So having nothing and then having a little bit now, I want to be able to help those people smile on the Holiday. I didn’t get nothing when I was a kid, but there were places like Salvation Army that helped me out, helped my family. I’m just trying to reciprocate, return the favor.”

Toys collected at Stuff the Bus have been dropped of at the local charities. But if you still want to get involved, reach out to Salvation Army or Valley House.

