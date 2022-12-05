Chobani holds 8th annual Holiday Giveaway

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Chobani is ringing in the holiday season with the company’s annual tradition, the 8th Holiday Giveaway at the College of Southern Idaho was held Saturday morning.

Hundreds of cars lined the CSI parking lot for hours and those working at the event said it was the busiest in its 8-year history.

The event is something the company cherishes... Chobani says it’s an important opportunity to say thank you to the community that has given them everything.

“It goes back to our founder, Hamdi, it’s our core values, it’s who we are as a company and how we want to participate in the community,” said Shelly Pursell, Community Impact Manager at Chobani. “It means a lot to us.”

Throughout the morning 2500 cars rolled through the giveaway line and a truck full of five thousand cases of yogurt was given out.

