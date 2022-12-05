Chobani holds 8th annual Holiday Giveaway

Chobani Holiday Giveaway
Chobani Holiday Giveaway(KMVT)
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 5:25 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Chobani is ringing in the holiday season with the company’s annual tradition, the 8th Holiday Giveaway at the College of Southern Idaho was held Saturday morning.

Hundreds of cars lined the CSI parking lot for hours and those working at the event said it was the busiest in its 8-year history.

The event is something the company cherishes... Chobani says it’s an important opportunity to say thank you to the community that has given them everything.

“It goes back to our founder, Hamdi, it’s our core values, it’s who we are as a company and how we want to participate in the community,” said Shelly Pursell, Community Impact Manager at Chobani. “It means a lot to us.”

Throughout the morning 2500 cars rolled through the giveaway line and a truck full of five thousand cases of yogurt was given out.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twin Falls man charged with Felony Aggravated Battery on infant child
Twin Falls man charged with Felony Aggravated Battery on infant child
UPDATE: Infant child has passed away days after Twin Falls man was charged with Aggravated...
UPDATE: Infant child has passed away days after Twin Falls man was charged with Aggravated Battery
Chobani to host 8th Annual Holiday Giveaway at CSI on Saturday
Chobani to host 8th Annual Holiday Giveaway at CSI on Saturday
Fruitland Police give update in connection to the disappearance of Michael Vaughan
Fruitland Police give update in connection to the disappearance of Michael Vaughan
Michael Vaughan Missing
Evidence mounting for Michael Vaughan suspects