Couple donates collection of classic cars to help fund students’ careers

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM/Gray News) - Some generous donors are giving 35 classic cars to a Michigan university in the hopes that proceeds from the hot rods will help fund the students’ business careers.

Michael and Dianne Morey donated the cars to Northwood University. Justin Marshall, the university’s chief development and engagement officer, said the couple sees the donation as continuing a legacy they created.

“With their own passion and their own time and business that they’ve grown, and they are passing the torch down to our students,” Marshall said.

One of the donated cars will be kept on the school’s campus in Midland, Michigan. The other 34 are to be sold through Mecum Auctions out of Florida, WNEM reported.

“We are going to keep a 1958 Chevrolet Corvette, a black and silver Corvette and that’s going to be displayed on campus and our educational mission so our experiential learning we are known for at Northwood, we are going to use it for our students and automotive programs,” Marshall said. “It will be used for our auto show, the world’s largest student-run auto show.”

The others will go to the highest bidder, appraised to be worth about $2.5 million. All cars were made between the 1930s and the 1970s.

“They’re mostly Chevrolets, American-made vehicles, what you would consider your classic cars. A lot of Chevrolet Bel Airs, a 1967 Camaro, lots of corvettes as well. It’s just a beautiful collection,” Marshall said.

The family is asking for a majority of the proceeds to go toward scholarships to help drive the future of students.

“There’s so many things they could have done with this collection,” Marshall said. “They are such an important part of their lives. Each car tells a different story from a different part of their lives. When we asked, they said, ‘We have written a lot of chapters in our own book and we really see ourselves in the students at Northwood University.’”

