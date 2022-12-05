Fish and Game free mule deer from abandoned water tank near Hailey

Fish and Game free mule deer from abandoned water tank near Hailey
Fish and Game free mule deer from abandoned water tank near Hailey(Idaho Fish and Game)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 3:28 AM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —In mid-November, conservation officers from the Magic Valley Region received a report of a mule deer buck that had become trapped after falling into an abandoned water storage tank outside of Hailey. It is unknown how long the deer had been trapped after falling into the deep concrete storage tank. The tank is thought to have been the water storage tank for the old Hawatha Hotel in Hailey that was built in the late 1800s.

The tank is approximately 12 feet deep, making the effort to free the deer challenging.

Ultimately, the deer was darted with anesthetizing drugs that allowed Fish and Game staff to securely wrap the deer in a sling and safely hoist it out of the deep tank.

Before release, the deer received a green ear tag to indicate it had been darted with anesthetizing drugs and for future identification purposes, and it had its vitals checked. After receiving a clean assessment the anesthetizing drugs were reversed.

In the end, the deer quickly ran away from the Fish and Game team, with no effects of the fall into the tank.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twin Falls man charged with Felony Aggravated Battery on infant child
Twin Falls man charged with Felony Aggravated Battery on infant child
UPDATE: Infant child has passed away days after Twin Falls man was charged with Aggravated...
UPDATE: Infant child has passed away days after Twin Falls man was charged with Aggravated Battery
Chobani to host 8th Annual Holiday Giveaway at CSI on Saturday
Chobani to host 8th Annual Holiday Giveaway at CSI on Saturday
Fruitland Police give update in connection to the disappearance of Michael Vaughan
Fruitland Police give update in connection to the disappearance of Michael Vaughan
Michael Vaughan Missing
Evidence mounting for Michael Vaughan suspects

Latest News

Jerome celebrates spirit of Christmas
Jerome celebrates spirit of Christmas
Injury Crash South of Shoshone
Injury Crash South of Shoshone
According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in the Gem State is $3.99...
Idaho Average Gas Price Drops Below $4
Soldier mountain
Soldier mountain opens 2 weeks earlier than expected