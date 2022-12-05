Idaho Average Gas Price Drops Below $4

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in the Gem State is $3.99...
According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in the Gem State is $3.99 today, the first time it’s been under the $4 mark since March of this year.(Photo credit: Robb Vedvick.)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 3:37 AM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Idaho drivers have more to smile about this holiday season.  According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in the Gem State is $3.99 today, the first time it’s been under the $4 mark since March of this year.

“The state average has dropped by eight cents in just the past few days, with prices in the Treasure Valley falling by a dime over the same time period,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde.  “Hopefully, pump prices will continue on a downward trend, but this is great news for families who are trying to find a way to connect with loved ones over the holidays.”

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twin Falls man charged with Felony Aggravated Battery on infant child
Twin Falls man charged with Felony Aggravated Battery on infant child
UPDATE: Infant child has passed away days after Twin Falls man was charged with Aggravated...
UPDATE: Infant child has passed away days after Twin Falls man was charged with Aggravated Battery
Chobani to host 8th Annual Holiday Giveaway at CSI on Saturday
Chobani to host 8th Annual Holiday Giveaway at CSI on Saturday
Fruitland Police give update in connection to the disappearance of Michael Vaughan
Fruitland Police give update in connection to the disappearance of Michael Vaughan
Michael Vaughan Missing
Evidence mounting for Michael Vaughan suspects

Latest News

Jerome celebrates spirit of Christmas
Jerome celebrates spirit of Christmas
Injury Crash South of Shoshone
Injury Crash South of Shoshone
Soldier mountain
Soldier mountain opens 2 weeks earlier than expected
Fish and Game free mule deer from abandoned water tank near Hailey
Fish and Game free mule deer from abandoned water tank near Hailey