Idaho Average Gas Price Drops Below $4

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Idaho drivers have more to smile about this holiday season. According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in the Gem State is $3.99 today, the first time it’s been under the $4 mark since March of this year.

“The state average has dropped by eight cents in just the past few days, with prices in the Treasure Valley falling by a dime over the same time period,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “Hopefully, pump prices will continue on a downward trend, but this is great news for families who are trying to find a way to connect with loved ones over the holidays.”

