Jerome celebrates spirit of Christmas

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Residents in Jerome County were feeling festive this past weekend, as they celebrated the spirit of Christmas

The Jerome Chamber of Commerce and community partners hosted the 9th Annual Christmas in Jerome at Idaho Central Park. At the event participants took part in wagon rides, meeting Santa Clause, and grabbing a nice warm hot chocolate. There was even a parade of lights.

Additionally, there were some giveaways at the event for disadvantaged families, like food baskets, toys for kids, and coats.

The organizers said their Christmas event is unique because everything is free, and it is all about building community spirit

“Nothing is ever charged. The vendors, there is no charge to see Santa. Part of the thing they have to agree to when they approach us about being part of this event is we make sure we tell them they can’t charge for anything and everything is given away for free,” said Cheryl Viola Executive Director of the Jerome Chamber of Commerce.

About 3,000 people attend the event every year. It’s a one-day event

