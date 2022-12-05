Soldier mountain opens 2 weeks earlier than expected

By Nicholas Snider
Fairfield, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Soldier Mountain in Fairfield is now open for the season; 2 weeks before their original expected start date!

After receiving nearly 2 feet of snow at the base of the mountain, management says every run should be open and good to go both Saturday and Sunday. After a few tough years snow-wise at the mountain, management is excited to be able to open this early.

However, there are concerns about how recent inflation will impact the willingness of skiers to get out this season.

“We are not a necessary component of people’s lives, and disposable income has definitely been affected,” said mountain GM Paul Alden. “We don’t know what we’re going to see this year.”

Numerous improvements to the resort have been made, including expanding WiFi access to the entire base. They have also improved upon their snow making abilities.

Soldier plans to reopen Saturday the 10th and Sunday the 11th as well, before daily operations begin on the 15th.

