Construction continues at Frontier Elementary School in Jerome

This new elementary school broke ground in late May, and has been moving along since then.
Frontier Elementary School
Frontier Elementary School(KMVT/KSVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 3:04 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Construction continues at Jerome’s newest elementary school, Frontier Elementary.

The site supervisor says close to 40 people are on site working every day.

This new school will be the first step in Jerome’s new school model, making it be so that all of the elementary schools are a K-6 model when finished with the entire plan.

The superintendent of public schools says he isn’t sure when the compete date will be because of shipping delays.

“The one thing that is an uncertainty is the electrical panel with components coming from China and in constructions projects across the country, that’s kind of an unknown,” said Pat Charlton, the superintendent of public schools in Jerome.

Frontier Elementary is located right of Tiger Drive, a little south of Jerome High School.

He hopes the project will be completed sometime next fall.

