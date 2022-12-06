CSI basketball teams set for first long road trip of season

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The CSI men’s and women’s basketball teams, both ranked No. 5 in the nation, are heading on the road this week.

The squads will play at Community Christian College (Redlands, California) Wednesday and Thursday before traveling to play Southern Nevada Saturday.

The group will bus to Las Vegas Tuesday to spend the night before traveling to Redlands for the Wednesday and Thursday games. The teams go back to the Las Vegas area for the Saturday game against Southern Nevada, then travel home.

According to rough estimates from Google Maps, the teams could spend over 22 hours and around 1500 miles in a bus this week.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.