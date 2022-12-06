It’s peak season for delivery drivers; a look into a UPS driver’s day during the holiday season

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With Christmas less than 3 weeks away, delivery drivers are out in full force working to try to deliver all of the packages before December 25th.

Jonas Brady has been working for UPS in Twin Falls for 13 years.

“I love the challenges of it, the physicality of it, the mentality of it, and mostly behind this wheel, driving safely and serving the community,” said Jonas Brady, a driver in Twin Falls.

From Thanksgiving until Christmas is over, otherwise known as peak season, Jonas, as well as all of the other drivers, work long days to try to make sure everybody gets their packages in time.

“You’ll see the jump in volume, it’s like a 5 or 6 week stretch, and it’s all hands-on deck, and our volume is doubled, and we put our heads down and go serve the community,” said Brady.

Brady says while the days are long and there are twice as many packages as normal, it makes it worth it when his customers are thankful he could get the package there in time.

“They are amazing, they take care of me, I also take care of them, I love seeing the smiles on their faces, but yes people are super super thankful and grateful once they have the package in their hand,” said Brady.

During this time of year, the UPS center utilizes helpers and personal vehicle drivers on top of full time drivers, bringing the total to 62 drivers, which is 13 more than the rest of the year.

“We’re Santa Claus in brown, we’ve got a great crew here, they all understand it’s peak season and we just go out and get it done,” said the center manager Bruce Harmon.

