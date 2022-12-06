Ship your packages early to ensure they are delivered in time for the Christmas

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Christmas is right around the corner, and for those who still need to do some shopping online, delivery companies say now is the time to do it.

The longer you wait to order something online, the less of a chance that you have to ensure you have it on time for Christmas day.

With the volume increasing for all delivery services, they work longer days and deliver more packages to try to make sure you have what you need, but you can do your part as well to try to ease the stress when it gets closer to the holiday.

“Order early, the sooner you order it, the sooner we can get it to you and guarantee we can get it to you, they need to ship early, obviously once you start getting into that last week, they better be looking at 2nd day air and 3 day select to guarantee that its going to get there,” said Bruce Harmon, the UPS center manager in Twin Falls.

Harmon says to be aware that delivery drivers are out later this time of year, so be cautious while on the roadways, especially when it is dark out.

