Twin Falls City Council approves the renewal of contract with Skywest Airlines, contingent upon approval from county commissioners

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —At Monday’s city council meeting the Twin Falls City Council unanimously approved the renewal of the minimum revenue guarantee contract with Skywest Airlines for Delta service to Salt Lake City, contingent upon approval from county commissioners. Twin Falls County Commissioners will vote on it at a later date.

At the meeting, the Twin Falls City Council and county commissioners discussed the 2023 transportation service contract with SkyWest airlines. The airline industry, particularly regional airlines, have been challenged with the recruitment and retention of pilots. Due to this struggle, the airline response has been the reduction or elimination of routes to small communities across the nation.

Additionally, due to SkyWest’s perception of volatility in 2023, they requested that the terms for Twin Falls’s 2023 minimum revenue guarantee agreements be executed on a quarterly basis. The amount requested for the first quarter is $200,000. The MRG contract covers financial losses to the air carrier when ticket revenue fails to meet the operational cost for the flight.

Twin Falls recently experienced the termination of the SkyWest operated United route to Denver, and the reduction of the SkyWest operated Delta route to Salt Lake City, from three daily round-trip flights to one. The current agreement with SkyWest was amended to include a second daily flight for the holiday season, with the hope for its continuance into 2023, but SkyWest wants one roundtrip delta daily flight to Salt Lake in 2023.

After listening to public input and hearing a presentation from an airline service consultant, the city council and others were concerned if they didn’t approve the contract, they would lose air service entirely. The effects of that could lead to a loss of jobs at the airport, business, and funding. Some city council members also felt by approving the contract now it buys them some time with SkyWest for things to turn around.

