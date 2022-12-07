Adventure Motor Sports – Twin Falls

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 1:43 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — KMVT is partnering with Twin Falls businesses to provide drop-off locations for this years Toys for Tots toy drive.

KMVT will be doing live shots at the drop-off locations during the 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. newscasts Nov 28-30, Dec 1, Dec 5-8, and Dec 12-15.

Adventure Motor Sports, in Twin Falls, is doing their part to support Toys for Tots.

