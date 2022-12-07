Burley’s Wickel signs with Waldorf University

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Burley senior softball player Kylee Wickel will play at the next level.

On Tuesday, the utility player who spends most of her time in the outfield signed with Waldorf University, an NAIA school in Forest City, Iowa.

Still, Wickel has a season left for the Bobcats and hopes to help bring her school a district title.

