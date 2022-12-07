Burley’s Wickel signs with Waldorf University

The utility player will head to the Iowa school to play softball next year
By Jack Schemmel
Dec. 7, 2022
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Burley senior softball player Kylee Wickel will play at the next level.

On Tuesday, the utility player who spends most of her time in the outfield signed with Waldorf University, an NAIA school in Forest City, Iowa.

Still, Wickel has a season left for the Bobcats and hopes to help bring her school a district title.

