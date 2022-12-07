Christmas Council in Burley works to give families a Merry Christmas

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Over in the Mini-Cassia area, one area non-profit works all year to ensure families are able to have a Merry Christmas.

The Mini-Cassia Christmas Council has been around for 40 years, and each year they work with multiple different organizations gathering gifts for families in need.

As well as the gifts, each family walks away with a food box.

Toda, volunteers were packing the boxes for the families, and this year they are serving almost 300 families in the Mini-Cassia area.

He says this is a true community effort.

“We have lots of donations, that come in from various sources in the community, the two high schools here have a super bowl every year for their main football game and they challenge each other to see who can bring in the most canned goods, vegetables, that type of stuff, and then we also get donations from other civic organizations here in the community,” said Dave Fairchild, the vice-president of the Christmas Council.

Many of the toys are donated from the Brother Speed Motorcycle Group, who does a giant Christmas shopping spree each year at the Walmart in Burley.

The Christmas Council is always in need of volunteers to help sort and pack the toys.

