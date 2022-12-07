District 4 basketball commissioner asks fans to be respectful towards officials

District 4 represents high schools around southern Idaho
District 4 represents high schools around southern Idaho
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 4:03 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A common problem with high school sports is hitting the hardwood too.

An area basketball official is pleading with fans and parents to take it easy on refs.

Randy Winn, who oversees basketball officials for District 4, which services southern Idaho, says his crews have already had to eject two fans from games this season.

An ejection results in a two-game suspension at the level of game (JV, Varsity, Freshman) that person was ejected in.

Winn says he has 120 referees to serve 31 schools right now, but if a few were to quit, game schedules would have to be shuffled around.

Winn is a college-level referee himself, and knows the job is subject to criticism, but there’s a line.

“If you say something like that’s a travel respectfully or whatever violation or foul you don’t like, that’s fine, but once you stand up and start screaming and making a scene and showing up that referee, then that’s the line we draw, and we won’t put up with it anymore,” said Winn, the District 4 basketball commissioner.

To officiate a varsity basketball game, with one other ref, pay is $75 a game. For a three-person crew, it is $64 a game.

To officiate a JV and Varsity game back-to-back, pay is $102 a night for a three-person crew.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Infant child has passed away days after Twin Falls man was charged with Aggravated...
UPDATE: Infant child has passed away days after Twin Falls man was charged with Aggravated Battery
Michael Vaughan Missing
Evidence mounting for Michael Vaughan suspects
Chobani to host 8th Annual Holiday Giveaway at CSI on Saturday
Chobani to host 8th Annual Holiday Giveaway at CSI on Saturday
Fruitland Police give update in connection to the disappearance of Michael Vaughan
Fruitland Police give update in connection to the disappearance of Michael Vaughan
Twin Falls man charged with Felony Aggravated Battery on infant child
Twin Falls man charged with Felony Aggravated Battery on infant child

Latest News

The utility player will head to the Iowa school to play softball next year
Burley’s Wickel signs with Waldorf University
The softball utility player will head to the Iowa school next year
Burley’s Wickel signs with Waldorf University
Twin Falls boys squeak by Wood River; Tuesday’s prep basketball scores
Twin Falls boys squeak by Wood River; Tuesday’s prep basketball scores
District 4 represents high schools around southern Idaho
District 4 basketball commissioner asks fans to be respectful towards officials