District 4 basketball commissioner asks fans to be respectful towards officials

An area basketball official is pleading with fans and parents to take it easy on refs.

Randy Winn, who oversees basketball officials for District 4, which services southern Idaho, says his crews have already had to eject two fans from games this season.

An ejection results in a two-game suspension at the level of game (JV, Varsity, Freshman) that person was ejected in.

Winn says he has 120 referees to serve 31 schools right now, but if a few were to quit, game schedules would have to be shuffled around.

Winn is a college-level referee himself, and knows the job is subject to criticism, but there’s a line.

“If you say something like that’s a travel respectfully or whatever violation or foul you don’t like, that’s fine, but once you stand up and start screaming and making a scene and showing up that referee, then that’s the line we draw, and we won’t put up with it anymore,” said Winn, the District 4 basketball commissioner.

To officiate a varsity basketball game, with one other ref, pay is $75 a game. For a three-person crew, it is $64 a game.

To officiate a JV and Varsity game back-to-back, pay is $102 a night for a three-person crew.

