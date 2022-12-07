Law enforcement agencies are still dealing with the burden of filling open postions

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Law enforcement agencies across the nation are dealing with the struggle of hiring officers to fill open positions. The issue is one even some agencies here in Idaho are dealing with on a daily basis.

Jeff Lavey, who is the Executive Director of the Idaho Sheriff’s Association, said Idaho is not immune to the problems happening nationally. He said some of the bigger law enforcement departments across the state have upwards of 40 to 50 positions that need to be filled, whereas for some of the smaller departments it may be just a couple. But no matter how big or small the hole is, it puts a lot of stress on department heads.

“I have a county in Eastern Idaho where the sheriff just stepped down this week because he was the only one left.,” said Lavey. “Everyone had quit on him. He had one person in the academy and himself. That who was covering patrol.”

Additionally, he said part of the problem is the negative perception circling police officers nationally, combined with the limited wages some departments can offer in a competitive job market

“What you see is law enforcement is bad. Why would you want to do that job? Law enforcement officers are being ambushed and targeted. Not so much around here (Idaho) but you do hear about it,” Lavey said.

Captain Doug Sugden of the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office said his agency is currently looking to fill around 15 positions, and wages at the department start out around $23 an hour. However, for them right now it seems like people are not interested in pursuing a career in law enforcement.

“In the old days when we had positions open, we might have 100 applicants, 50 to 100 applicants for one or two positions. Now we have eight positions and only one or two applicants,” Sugden said.

Additionally, he said the burden gets shifted to the rest of the department, and mental health and burnout become a concern.

“Well, the biggest obstacle is the overtime factor. We really don’t have people to pull from other agencies or anything like that,” Sugden said.

Twin Falls Police Lieutenant Craig Stotts said his department has six openings, and their wages start out around $22 to $27 dollars depending on the experience of the candidate.

Additionally, he said his department has started offering sign-on bonuses to attract qualified candidates.

“It’s between $2,000 and $4,500 signing bonus depending on experience,” Stotts said.

He also said his department will not lower its standards to get positions filled. The Twin Falls Police wants the best candidates possible for the open positions.

“We have actually said as a command staff we are not going cut corners, and we are going to work short if we have to make sure we hire the right person,” Stotts said.

At the end of the day, Lavey said it comes down to law enforcement agencies finding an unlimited revenue source they can tap into so they can offer more competitive wages that make candidates more willing to take on the stress and rigors of the job. He said some law enforcement agencies might need to look into law enforcement taxing districts or getting help from the state.

“One thing that gets the attention of citizens and law enforcement is the state has so much surplus money,” Lavey said.

