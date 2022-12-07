Seasonal Affective Disorder common during this time of year, what are the signs

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With the shorter days and less sunlight, people may notice a lack of energy or desire to do things during this time of year, for some these symptoms can turn into seasonal affective disorder.

It is important to know that seasonal affective disorder is more common than one may think, in fact it affects 9 to 10 percent of the population during this time of year.

The reduced sunlight, lack of serotonin and higher melatonin levels can cause a shift to your mood and energy levels.

If you notice that these symptoms linger on, or you have trouble accomplishing daily tasks, there are some things you can do to try to overcome it, such as getting as much natural light as possible, and getting exercise such as walking or yoga, as well as remaining social with friends and family.

“set a plan to do something each day, something that you might find enjoyable, something that might give you a sense of accomplishment, or a sense of connection with someone else, so set that plan, and follow the plan and not the mood,” said Dr. Devin Merritt, a counseling psychologist at St. Luke’s.

He says, if you try these natural remedies and they don’t seem to be working, seek out help from your doctor as medicine or talk therapy may be able to help you as well.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.