Twin Falls School District’s protocol for weapons found in school

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Parents at one elementary school are breathing a sigh of relief, after a tip that a gun was in a student’s backpack came up empty.

Parents at Bickel Elementary School received notices both today and yesterday regarding the incident. We wanted to know what the protocol is in these situations.

Twin Falls School District officials say that tips are acted upon within minutes, with school resource officers immediately searching the property of students’ accused of having the weapon. In some cases, a lockdown will be needed.

“Teachers, staff, all of our staff are trained annually on that, as well as our students,” said Twin Falls School District’s director of operations Ryan Bowman. “Our students at each school go through several drills throughout the year, called tabletop exercises.”

Officials also say that letters will be sent out to parents, similar to the ones sent out yesterday and today. The amount of parents notified will depend on the location, and the severity of the incident.

