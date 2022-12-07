Twin Falls School District’s protocol for weapons found in school

Parents at one elementary school are breathing a sigh of relief, after a tip that a gun was in a student’s backpack came up empty.
TFSD
TFSD(KMVT)
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 6:36 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Parents at one elementary school are breathing a sigh of relief, after a tip that a gun was in a student’s backpack came up empty.

Parents at Bickel Elementary School received notices both today and yesterday regarding the incident. We wanted to know what the protocol is in these situations.

Twin Falls School District officials say that tips are acted upon within minutes, with school resource officers immediately searching the property of students’ accused of having the weapon. In some cases, a lockdown will be needed.

“Teachers, staff, all of our staff are trained annually on that, as well as our students,” said Twin Falls School District’s director of operations Ryan Bowman. “Our students at each school go through several drills throughout the year, called tabletop exercises.”

Officials also say that letters will be sent out to parents, similar to the ones sent out yesterday and today. The amount of parents notified will depend on the location, and the severity of the incident.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Infant child has passed away days after Twin Falls man was charged with Aggravated...
UPDATE: Infant child has passed away days after Twin Falls man was charged with Aggravated Battery
Twin Falls man charged with Felony Aggravated Battery on infant child
Twin Falls man charged with Felony Aggravated Battery on infant child
Michael Vaughan Missing
Evidence mounting for Michael Vaughan suspects
Chobani to host 8th Annual Holiday Giveaway at CSI on Saturday
Chobani to host 8th Annual Holiday Giveaway at CSI on Saturday
Fruitland Police give update in connection to the disappearance of Michael Vaughan
Fruitland Police give update in connection to the disappearance of Michael Vaughan

Latest News

Airport contract
Where does the airport go from here after city approves new contract?
Tuesday evening's online weather update {12/6/2022}
Frontier Elementary School
Construction continues at Frontier Elementary School in Jerome
Boxes of Joy , packed and ready to be shipped out.
Ship your packages early to ensure they are delivered in time for the Christmas