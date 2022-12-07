Where does the airport go from here after city approves new contract?

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Monday night, City Council approved a new agreement the City of Twin Falls has reached with SkyWest Airlines in an effort to keep service in Twin Falls - something some citizens were really concerned about.

“We’re afraid that people like us might leave, because it’s possible that we might have to sell our house in another year or two if that happens,” one concerned citizen said. “We’d have drive up here from Salt Lake to take care of my wife’s parents.”

Development officials agree - Twin Falls must be connected with the rest of the world.

“Maintaining some level of commercial service is critical to those of us who live here and work here,” said Twin Falls economic development director Sean Berriger.

There is a downside though: SkyWest’s new contract reduces daily flights out of Magic Valley Regional Airport from two to one flight a day, and is now only on a quarterly basis. This means contract renewal will come in just three months. While we do get to keep or flight, a common theme in last night’s meeting was ‘it’s not great, but it needs to get done.’

“I do think we need ‘23 and maybe even ‘24 to try to work some of these bugs out of what may be happening with SkyWest as far as what they are trying to deal with in this ever-changing market,” said Brent Reinke, a Twin Falls County Commissioner.

Reinke hopes taking the next year to talk with SkyWest will help to improve the agreement for the airport in the future, but he’s ultimately happy with the city’s decision.

“I applaud what the city of Twin Falls city council voted on last night,” he said.

The county commissioners will take this to a vote on Thursday Dec 15, and they are hopeful this sets the stage for bigger things at Joslin Field.

“This will hopefully help us set the stage for some pretty good decisions in years to come,” Reinke said.

So where do we go from here?

“It’s going to be one quarter at a time,” Reinke said. “Throughout ‘23, that’s what the contracts will be with our carrier. I just hope the travelling public will continue to use this resource”

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.