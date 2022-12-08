Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow-Daybell trial set for April of 2023

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A date has officially been set for the murder trial of Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow-Daybell.

The married couple will be tried on April 3rd of next year, in Ada County.

The two Daybells are accused of conspiring and killing Lori’s children JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, and Chad’s former wife Tammy Daybell, all in 2019.

This comes after a judge found Lori Vallow-Daybel competent to stand trial, and denied Chad Daybell’s request to sever his trial from his wife’s.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.