Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow-Daybell trial set for April of 2023

The married couple will be tried on April 3rd of next year, in Ada County.
Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow-Daybell trial set for April of 2023
Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow-Daybell trial set for April of 2023(KMVT-NEWS)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 3:36 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A date has officially been set for the murder trial of Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow-Daybell.

The married couple will be tried on April 3rd of next year, in Ada County.

The two Daybells are accused of conspiring and killing Lori’s children JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, and Chad’s former wife Tammy Daybell, all in 2019.

This comes after a judge found Lori Vallow-Daybel competent to stand trial, and denied Chad Daybell’s request to sever his trial from his wife’s.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Infant child has passed away days after Twin Falls man was charged with Aggravated...
UPDATE: Infant child has passed away days after Twin Falls man was charged with Aggravated Battery
Michael Vaughan Missing
Evidence mounting for Michael Vaughan suspects
Fruitland Police give update in connection to the disappearance of Michael Vaughan
Fruitland Police give update in connection to the disappearance of Michael Vaughan
Chobani to host 8th Annual Holiday Giveaway at CSI on Saturday
Chobani to host 8th Annual Holiday Giveaway at CSI on Saturday
Injury Crash South of Shoshone
Injury Crash South of Shoshone

Latest News

Blood drive
Need for blood continues throughout the holiday season
Week of Giving donates to local food pantries
Week of Giving donates to local food pantries
Police in Fruitland make contact with individuals wanted for questioning in connection to the...
Police in Fruitland make contact with individuals wanted for questioning in connection to the Michael Vaughan case
Behind the Business: Magic Valley Foot and Ankle
Behind the Business: Magic Valley Foot and Ankle