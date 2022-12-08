Gas prices now cheaper than one year ago

There are new signs the U.S. economy might be on the upswing. (CNN, POOL, BROOKINGS INSTITUTE)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 8:00 AM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Gas prices soared to record levels in 2022, but after all that pain at the pump, fuel is now cheaper than it was a year ago.

According to AAA, the average cost of regular unleaded in the U.S. is now $3.33 a gallon.

This time last year, it was $3.34 a gallon.

The all-time record high came in June, with gas hitting just over $5 a gallon.

Since then, a slowing economy and recession fears have helped pushed down demand, resulting in a sharp drop in prices.

Average prices in the U.S. dropped by 14 cents in the past week and 47 cents in the past month.

Certain factors could push prices back up, including the war in Ukraine and Vladimir Putin’s potential response to Europe’s oil embargo and new price cap.

Also, OPEC could slash production again, and demand from China could rebound faster than expected.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Infant child has passed away days after Twin Falls man was charged with Aggravated...
UPDATE: Infant child has passed away days after Twin Falls man was charged with Aggravated Battery
Michael Vaughan Missing
Evidence mounting for Michael Vaughan suspects
Fruitland Police give update in connection to the disappearance of Michael Vaughan
Fruitland Police give update in connection to the disappearance of Michael Vaughan
Chobani to host 8th Annual Holiday Giveaway at CSI on Saturday
Chobani to host 8th Annual Holiday Giveaway at CSI on Saturday
Injury Crash South of Shoshone
Injury Crash South of Shoshone

Latest News

Community members in Montana came together Monday to rescue four horses that fell into a frozen...
Community works together to rescue 4 horses that had fallen through ice
The Capitol is seen amid holiday lights Wednesday evening as the House of Representatives works...
Bill protecting same-sex, interracial unions set for passage
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks with reporters after Democratic Sen....
Schumer reelected Senate leader after Dems expand majority
Community members in Montana came together Monday to rescue four horses that fell into a frozen...
Community works together to rescue 4 horses that had fallen through ice
In this May 25, 2022, photo released by the Mississippi Department of Corrections is Thomas...
Judge allows Mississippi execution amid inmates’ lawsuit