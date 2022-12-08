Gebauer, Frieda Armilda

HEYBURN—Frieda Armilda Ruhaak Gebauer, age 95, went peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, November 28, 2022, at her home in Heyburn.

Frieda was born on March 28,1927, on the family farm south of Akron, Colorado, to parents, Frank and Lois (Luellen) Ruhaak; she was the third of five children. She enjoyed growing up on the farm and all the experiences associated with farm life as well as close relationships with her brothers, sisters, cousins, and extended family. Frieda graduated from Goldenrod School, a one- room country school. Her mode of transportation to school was a one-horse buggy driven by her older brother and accompanied by her older sister. During the winter, her father would heat rocks by the heating stove during the night and then place them in the buggy in the morning for warmth on the ride to school.

On November 26, 1947, she married her soul mate, Harold Gebauer. They were married for 73 years until Harold’s passing last year. She and Harold began their life together farming on what was called “Brown’s Place.” When Harold was drafted into the United States Army in 1954, Frieda moved in with her parents and worked at the “dime store” in Akron, Colorado, and for the Bill Clarey family while Harold was in basic training and stationed in Germany. As soon as was allowed, Frieda followed Harold to wherever he was stationed including California and Oklahoma, often stepping out of her comfort zone to do so. Frieda enjoyed sharing her experiences with the many friends made along the way.

In 1956, Frieda and Harold moved to Idaho and settled on a homestead southwest of Paul. It was here that they built the home and Frieda continued to live the rest of her life and where she learned all about working in the spud harvest and irrigated farming. Frieda was always ready to help wherever she was needed. She also learned how to drive a four wheeler and, much to the surprise of her husband, how to jump a ditch while doing so – just give it the gas!

Frieda and Harold’s family was happily extended with the birth of their two sons, Harlan in 1960, and Galen in 1964. One might say they were her pride and joy. Frieda’s greatest love was that of her family and her faith. She was very proud of her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and their families. Frieda was a very caring mother and grandmother, always seeing they were well cared for and supported them in whatever activity they might choose to participate. Although Frieda attended many rodeos it is doubtful that she ever saw either of her two sons ride a bucking horse because as soon as they nodded for the chute gate to open she covered her face until she knew they were safely on the ground.

Frieda took great pride in her home which was always immaculate and beautifully decorated for each season and holiday. Her yard received the same impeccable care and was especially beautiful with her roses, petunias, and snapdragons – nearly all pink in color. Frieda will always be remembered for her love of the color pink as was most often reflected in her clothing, jewelry and home decor.

She loved dogs both alive and otherwise as one would recognize with her collection. Dogs related to Frieda, as well, and always seemed to gravitate towards her. She also enjoyed collecting teapots and displayed a beautiful collection.

Frieda was a kind and loving woman and was always willing to help her friends, neighbors and family with whatever the need may be.

She was a woman of strong faith which she shared with her family. Frieda was an active member of the Burley First Presbyterian Church having served as a deacon and helped with Sunday School, Bible School and the LOGOS program. She was well known for the many cookies and other baked goodies often provided.

Frieda was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Gebauer; her parents, Frank and Lois Ruhaak; sister, Wilda Guy; brother, Wilbur Ruhaak; sisters-in-law, Loreen Ruhaak, Helena Harper, Thelma Dean, Goldie Gebauer, and Rose Gebauer; and brothers-in-law, Melvin Guy, Wilferd Gebauer, Robert Gebauer, Alferd Gebauer, Charles Gebauer, Chester Gebauer, Warren Harper, and Oliver Dean.

She is survived by her sons, Harlan (Sharon) Gebauer and Galen (Pat) Gebauer; grandchildren, Payden Gebauer (Darby), Tyler Gebauer (Kelli), Jaycee Gebauer, Kasey Kowitz (Amber), and Jessica Tuttle (Ted); great-grandchildren, Kinsley and Helayna Gebauer, Kazlin, Luke and Kole Kowitz, and Ida and Luella Tuttle; sister, Marjorie Gebauer; brother, Willard Ruhaak; brother-in-law, Max (Joyce); sisters-in-law, Joyce Gebauer and Betty Gebauer; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday, December 12, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 13, at First Presbyterian Church, located at 2100 Burton Ave., in Burley, with the Rev. John Ziulkowski, officiating. Burial will follow at Paul Cemetery.

A live webcast of the funeral service will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com

Donations, in honor of Frieda, may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 2100 Burton Ave., Burley, Idaho 83318; or to a charity of choice.

Copyright 2020 KMVT. All rights reserved.